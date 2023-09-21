90 South African students hospitalized after eating cookies

Ninety students from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve, Gauteng Province, South Africa, were rushed to local medical facilities on Wednesday after experiencing nausea, stomach cramps and vomiting from eating cookies, according to the Gauteng Provincial Department of Education.

“According to information at our disposal, approximately 90 students from Grade R-7 consumed what looked like muffins, which they bought from a street vendor on their way to school. Educators witnessed strange behavior from the students in class and immediately called emergency services for necessary support,” the department said in a statement.

The department said the students were attended by the emergency services at the school premises and then taken to different medical facilities to be assessed.

“We call for patience from parents while investigations are underway and students are recovering. We wish all affected students a speedy recovery,” said Matome Chiloane, a member of the Executive Council for Education in Gauteng Province.

Chiloane added that the police are investigating the matter, and the street vendor who sold the cookies to the students has been identified.