9,033 Fresh Students Admitted In UEW For 2021/2022 Academic Year 

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has matriculated 9,033 fresh students to pursue various programmes for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The matriculants were among a total of 13,207 individuals who applied for various undergraduates and postgraduate’s programmes at the university.

Professor Mawutor Avoke, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of UEW said this during the matriculation ceremony in Winneba.

Matriculation ceremonies are statutory processes that confer membership of the University on fresh students after they have fulfilled the academic prerequisites for admission by taking the matriculation oath.

The Oath binds the fresh students to abide by all the rules and regulations of the university as enshrined in the students’ handbook and other authorized documents of the university and require them to be of good behaviour while pursuing their studies at the university.

Prof. Avoke said the university received a total of 12,200 applications of which 10,639 were undergraduates and 1,561 postgraduates.

Out of this, 9,033, consisting of 8,028 undergraduates and 1,005 postgraduates’ students had registered, he stated.

He said UEW was constantly providing and upgrading its facilities, support systems, services and top-quality human resources to support efforts of providing excellent education toward rapid economic and social development.

The Vice-Chancellor cited well-stocked libraries with a variety of resources, online access to over 40,000 articles, expanded and provision of Wi-Fi access for students within the university environment as some of the support services for the students.

Others are Counseling Centre to assist students with counselling needs and educational delivery process, which is intrinsically tied to inclusive education and many more.

Prof. Avoke implored the fresh students to view their matriculation as a process to develop themselves in positive ways as they celebrate their formal and official enrolment.

He said UEW programmes were among the best in the world and urged the students to attend lectures and practical classes regularly, complete assignments and be innovative to succeed.

“I encourage and beseech you to work hard in class, act ethically and avoid negative habits, strive for integrity and sincerity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills, proven values and a positive attitude to studies,” Prof Avoke advised.

These would set you apart from the rest, igniting a spar that would diminish the darkness of ignorance among our people the world over and proving to the world that you were truly nurtured from a university of excellence, he added.

On the recent accident involving UEW students from Sunyani, the VC stated that the school received the shocking news on Sunday, March 13, that 35 students of the university from Sunyani and its environs aboard a Hyundai Universe Commercial bus to Winneba were involved in a fatal accident.

Management dispatched a team led by the Dean of Students Affairs to the scene and reported that the accident claimed six lives and injured several others, saying some of the survivors were treated and released and had returned to the campus, receiving additional medical care at the University Hospital in Winneba.

In addition, all of them are receiving group and individual counselling as well as various forms of support, to help them cope with the trauma.

The UEW, he added, was paying all the medical bills of the affected students and that of specialized medical services from the Trauma and Specialized Hospital, Winneba.

“On behalf of management, I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish those on admission speedy recovery”, he noted.