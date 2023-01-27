91 people killed in Bono East Region through road accident

Ninety-one people died through 177 road crashes recorded in the Bono East Region in 2022, Mr Emmanuel Parry Acheampong, the Bono East Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority has said.

In 2021, he said 129 people died through 288 road crashes in the region, a reduction of 30 percent in the deaths and 38 percent in the total crashes.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Acheampong said the road accidents injured 383 people in 2021 and 293 people in 2022.

He attributed the reduction in the road crashes partly to the intensified road safety education embarked by the Authority, saying people in the region had now understood issues relating to road safety.

Mr Acheampong said the Authority also upscale outreach activities such as pre-departure checks, school education and radio sensitization programmes, indicating the education was also extended to benefit tricycle and motor riders.

He said the authority required support from all stakeholders to tackle road crashes in a more proactive manner, saying the NRSA alone could not shoulder the responsibility of fighting road crashes.