92 percent of TMA’s 2022 Annual Action Plan achieved

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, has revealed that the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) implemented 92 percent of its 2022 Annual Action Plan.

That he said included 156 programmes and projects, with 144 activities completed and others in various levels of completion.

In an address at an ordinary meeting, he revealed that the remaining 12 projects, representing 8 percent of those that were not implemented, have been rolled over for implementation in 2023.

He stated that the projects and programmes were scattered across the development dimensions of the Agenda for Jobs II framework and that the majority of the implemented activities were aimed at meeting people’s infrastructural and social requirements in the city.

The MCE stated that the Assembly would continually guarantee that social interventions benefited the people it served.

Giving specifics on the projects and programmes stated that economic growth obtained 23 out of a planned 26 projects, while social development received 44 out of the 47 planned for the sector, and environment, infrastructure, and human settlement received 46 out of the 49 in the Annual Action Plan.

All 14 planned Governance, Corruption, and Public Accountability programmes were completed; eight of the nine planned Emergency Planning and Response programmes were completed, and nine of eleven Implementation, Coordination, Monitoring, and Evaluation activities were completed in 2022.

The MCE stated that the implementation of the 2022-2025 Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) was also on track, adding that by the end of December 2022, 23 percent of the overall activities in the 2022-2025 Medium Term Development Plan had been completed.

He stated that the 23 percent was short of a 25 percent target for 2022, with 86 percent in 2021 serving as a baseline.

Mr. Ashitey assured that the Assembly, in partnership with Assembly Members, Civil Society Organisations, and other stakeholders, will guarantee that the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan accelerates the metropolis’s progressive growth.

He also stated that his organization’s ongoing efforts to attract public-private partnerships (PPP) to address developmental gaps would continue unabated and that the Assembly was prepared to provide the necessary facilitation with corporate institutions and individuals through PPP to address developmental gaps in the city.