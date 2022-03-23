‘92 Year Group Of Bolgatanga High School Donates To Alma Mater

The 1992-year group of the Bolgatanga Senior High School (BIGBOSS), has presented 100 scientific calculators valued at Gh¢15,000.00 to their alma mater to boost quality education.

Mr Eric Kwadjo Amoh, General Secretary of the Year Group, who presented the calculators to management of the school on behalf of the National Executive of the group, said the group took into consideration quality education of its alma mater with seriousness.

He said the gesture was not the first of its kind by the group, noting the group, also known as the ‘R-Batch’, had over the years supported the school to enable it to continue to uplift its enviable image in the Region and beyond.

He urged the students to take their studies seriously, and make judicious use of the calculators so that they could pass their exams with flying colours as proud Tangabiisis and be able to give back to the school.

Mr Amoh said, BIGBOSS was a great school, insisting that the reputation of the school over the years in academic and sports must be maintained and further improved.

The General Secretary expressed gratitude to Mr Mohammed Kamil Ismail, a Deputy Imam of the school in the 1990-1991 academic year who was doubled as Entertainment Prefect, and on whose benevolence the group received the calculators for the school.

Mr Cletus Zoot, Assistant Headmaster in charge of Administration who received the calculators, thanked the year group for the gesture, and gave the assurance that the gifts would be put to good use.

He described the 92-year group as dynamic, and consistent in providing to the school, adding that the group in 2017 donated a brand-new Toyota Hilux to the school and called on the various old student groups to emulate the gesture to give more support to the school.

The school currently has a total Student population of 1,624 comprising 1,023 boys and 601 girls. It registered 615 candidates for 2022 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

Its performance in national schools’ competitions has been encouraging in the last decade, winning several competitions as national champions