94% Discount of Tier 2 Pension Investments Claims Untrue

The Ministry of Finance has refuted claims of government planning to issue a 94 per cent discount of Tier 2 pension investments in government securities.

It has also dissociated itself from widely circulated social media content and traditional media publications encouraging a switch from securities to forex as a store of value.

“These publications and social media advisories are without merit and are designed to undermine confidence in Ghana’s financial sector.

“Indeed, they rather contribute to pressures on the currency and undermine investor confidence, ” the Ministry said in a press statement released on Friday.

The Ministry assured of a steady progress of Government’s engagements with the IMF on a programme both in Accra and in Washington D.C. to restore macro-economic stability.

“The Post- Covid Economic Growth Programme is designed to bring growth, stability, and relief to our country, ” the stressed.

The publication, the Ministry said was in no way reflective of the progress of work being done with the IMF.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it must be recalled that the Government of Ghana since 2017, has always protected investors’ interests in the financial sector.

“Government will continue with this objective and ensure that investors’ best interests are upheld at all times, ” the state assured.