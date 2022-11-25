96 Medical Counter Assistants Graduate From Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Training Institute

The Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Training Institute (TPTI), a subsidiary of the Tobinco Group of companies, has graduated 96 students in its third graduation ceremony, to prepare Medical Counter Assistants (MCAs) for the job market.

Out of 104 students who sat for the final assessment regulated by the Ghana Pharmacy Council a Medicine Counter Assistance course, 96 were successfully given certificates to perform such duties and in a high professional standard, a statement from the TPTI copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

Speaking on the theme, “The Need for Excellence in Training MCAs in Our Pharmaceutical Industry,” Dr Audu Rauf, Registrar of Pharmacy Council, in a speech read on his behalf, congratulated the Chief Executive Officer and staff of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals for the success chalked to promote the pharmaceutical industry.

However, he said the Pharmacy Council had received complaints about professional misconduct from employees in the industry on several occasions and urged the graduates to refrain from such practices and uphold job ethics as they entered the field.

“Your regulator, the Pharmacy Council, has on several occasions been receiving complaints about professional misconduct, such as truancy, disrespect, and stealing, among others, from employers within the industry, especially, the pharmacies.

“I would like to encourage all graduands to be law-abiding, ethical, and professional as you take up roles in the pharmaceutical industry,” he said.

Mr Samuel Apeawin, Registrar for Entrance University College of Health and Sciences, advised graduates not to be aggressive in their pursuit of money, but to put God first, pursue their dreams, love their jobs, protect and leverage the TPTI brand to help them achieve greater heights in life.

“Many subsidiaries under the Tobinco Group of Companies are always ready to accept and employ students from TPTI, therefore, make use of the brand to create a change in the industry,” he added.

Mrs Eunice Tweneboaa Adu, the Head of Administration, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Training Institute, while congratulating the graduands, said for the past two years of its existence, the school had equipped students to become professional Medical Counter Assistants.

She, therefore, encouraged them to use the knowledge they had acquired to strive for excellence to make the school and their parents proud.

“We congratulate you for coming this far. I would encourage you to continue applying what you have learned in school, both academically and in terms of life moral values. Don’t rest on your laurels but pursue further to make the school and your parents proud,” she said.

Giving a speech on behalf of the students, Ms Muniratu Abdulai, the valedictorian expressed gratitude to the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group, Nana Amo Tobbin I, and tutors of the institute for their continuous support.

Graduating students who performed exceptionally well in their academics were honored.

The ceremony was attended by the Head of Regional Coordination, Pastor Kofi Obeng, and some management members from the Tobinco Group of Companies.

TPTI was established in 2020 with the first and second batches of students graduating with excellence.

The institute seeks to train and achieve the highest professional standards in pharmacy practices and promote public health and safety.