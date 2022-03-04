960 School Children To Parade For Independence In Kadjebi

Kadjebi District in the Oti Region is fully prepared for the 65th Independence Day Parade, which falls on Sunday, March 6.

A total of 960 School children from 16 Schools, each contributing 60 students, would be participating in the march pass at Kadjebi.

Mr Bernard Osei, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ghana Education Service, Kadjebi disclosed this to Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

He appealed to the school children to emulate the tenacity of Dr Kwame Nkrumah to serve as driving forces to their success in all endeavours.

He said they should shun the blame game at the slightest opportunity because Dr Nkrumah persisted in the independence struggle and liberated the Gold Coast from colonial rule.

Mr Anthony Ankutse, the Deputy District Coordinating Director and Secretary to the Anniversary Planning Committee told GNA that Prefer de Akebou, Wawa/Badou and MP for Badou in the Republic of Togo, MP for Akan, DCE for Kadjebi, among other dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion.