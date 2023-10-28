990 delegates to vote  in NPP presidential primaries in New Juaben South 

All is set for about 990 delegates in the New Juaben South constituency to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on November 4, 2023.

The delegates will consist of various individuals, such as constituency party executives, polling station election coordinators, and polling station executives, among others.

Providing an update on the progress made, Alhaji Abubakar Alhassan (B Wassa), the constituency secretary of the party, told the Ghana News Agency that the 10 council of elders were not part of the 990 delegates.

He stated that they were awaiting a decision from the national level regarding whether they would be included.

The venue chosen for the elections is Koforidua Secondary Technical Senior High School, where all delegates and party supporters are expected to gather for the polls.

The constituency secretary emphasised the importance of maintaining a calm and respectful atmosphere while engaging in activities or campaigning for their preferred candidates.

“Let us all go and speak our minds as to who will lead us and let us understand that this election is an internal and civil exercise that must not divide our ranks,” he said.

Adding, “After all said and done, we will need every party member to rally behind the elected flagbearer to execute the 2024 agenda.”

He said elections allowed delegates to speak their mind by voting for their choice of a leader and that delegates should be mindful of their utterances and actions.

He urged delegates and party functionaries to avoid any actions that could undermine the unity and strength needed for the forthcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.