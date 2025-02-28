99PHACES DROP NEW SONG ‘MELODY’

Off the back of their collaborative single with Iyke Parker and Leonardoddj on fan favourite single “Pain and Pleasure”, Ghanaian music collective 99PHACES release their first single of 2025.

Titled “Melody” the song is the collective’s first solo single after the release of their debut tape in 2023. The song is an Afropop love-themed song that embodies the joy and excitement that comes with being in love.

Produced by Auggie with vocals from Kiki Celine, Moffy and Freddie Gambini, the song embraces the different perspectives of being loved as heard on the deliveries by the artists. As we conclude the month of love, Melody is also a reminder that love can be felt in different ways and at all times. As such, it is imperative that as people we hold on to the people who show us how much we mean to them through their show of love for us.

Melody is available for streaming now on all platforms here https://rainlabs.lnk.to/MELODY