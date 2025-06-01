Nigeria’s 9mobile has obtained regulatory clearance to launch national roaming services on MTN’s network in June 2025, ending a five-year approval delay.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) greenlight provides a critical lifeline for the struggling operator, whose market share collapsed to 1.72% amid chronic coverage gaps and subscriber losses.

Under the spectrum-sharing agreement finalized in 2020, 9mobile users will access MTN’s infrastructure for calls, SMS, and data in areas where its own network is deficient. This allows 9mobile to improve service reliability without costly nationwide infrastructure investments while positioning it to challenge Globacom’s weakening third-place position (11.9% market share).

MTN gains strategic advantages: access to 9mobile’s underutilized 900MHz, 1800MHz, and 2100MHz spectrum bands. These frequencies will expand MTN’s rural coverage, alleviate urban congestion, and enhance capacity for its 84 million subscribers.

The NCC’s endorsement reflects its commitment to infrastructure-sharing efficiency in a capital-intensive sector. If successful, this model could become a blueprint for smaller operators competing against market leaders. For Nigerian consumers—particularly in underserved regions—the deal promises more consistent connectivity in a market long plagued by service fragmentation.

This collaboration demonstrates how strategic spectrum partnerships can reshape competitive dynamics while advancing universal service goals in emerging telecom markets.