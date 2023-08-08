9th Connected Banking Summit to be held in Accra on November 15, 16

The Connected Banking Series focuses on building future-oriented banking models by accelerating the pace of digital transformation and delivering a delightful customer experience in line with policy and regulations while ensuring the highest standards of privacy and security.

The Summit, collocated with the Connected Banking Awards – West Africa, will host leaders and experts from across the region representing Banks, Insurance Companies, FinTechs and TechFins, Digital and NeoBanks, Non-Banking Financial Organizations, Cooperatives, Investments Funds, Asset Management Companies to discuss and deliberate on how integrated solutions are shaping the future of banking.

The Connected Banking Series is an ideal platform for networking with industry players; senior managers, decision-makers, and practitioners operating in the industry and making the most of banking technologies.

The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) is the Organisers of the Leading Banking Summit Connected Banking Summit 2023- (Formerly Africa’s Digital Banking Summit) and is all set to go live with the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit West Africa which is themed as “Innovations Powering Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Transformation”.