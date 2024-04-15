9th Edition Of Ramadan Cup Launched 

The ninth edition of the Dr. Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup has been officially launched at the media center of the Accra Sports Stadium with 30 Zongo communities ready to compete for the ultimate prize.

The two-day championship is scheduled for April 20th at the Fadama Astroturf in Accra.

Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Ben Abdallah Banda the Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, and representative of Vice-President and football administrator Awalu Angulu Mahama were among those who graced the occasion.

Hon. Ussif hailed the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu for his prayers, thanked the organizers of the competition, and urged them to set an age limit to encourage the participation of promising talents.

The event’s founder, Tamimu Issah, also expressed excitement about the upcoming competition which is to ensure unity and bring togetherness in the Zongo Community.

He advised the teams to select youngsters who have the prospect of excelling as professional footballers in the sport.

Teshie Zongo, Akweteyman, and Tuba are new entrants in the exciting competition which has unearthed many football talents and discoveries.

Mamobi defeated Darkuman last year to become the current holder of the title.