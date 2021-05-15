Isaac Essuman, a 10- year-old boy of Dambai College of Education Demonstration Basic School three has been found dead on a mango tree in his mother’s house in Dambai, the Oti Regional Capital.

The incident, which happened late Thursday night has created a state of panic among residents in the community.

Mr Prince Goka, tenant of the house in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, the deceased came to him when he returned from Cape Coast on Thursday.

He said he gave him a loaf of bread and even asked him to wait outside since he used to watch Television series in his room.

Police personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service retrieved the deceased’s body, and deposited it at the Worawora government hospital pending autopsy.

The Police also activated investigations to unravel the reason and cause of death of a 10-year old boy.