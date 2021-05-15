Suicide

Isaac Essuman, a 10- year-old boy of Dambai College of Education Demonstration Basic School three has been found dead on a mango tree in his mother’s house in Dambai, the Oti Regional Capital.

The incident, which happened late Thursday night has created a state of panic among residents in the community.

Mr Prince Goka, tenant of the house in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, the deceased came to him when he returned from Cape Coast on Thursday.

He said he gave him a loaf of bread and even asked him to wait outside since he used to watch Television series in his room.

Police personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service retrieved the deceased’s body, and deposited it at the Worawora government hospital pending autopsy.

The Police also activated investigations to unravel the reason and cause of death of a 10-year old boy.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFree masons donate school uniforms to two Districts in Upper East Region
Next articleStakeholders commit to tackling teenage pregnancy in Bosomtwe
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here