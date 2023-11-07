A 62-year-old miner remanded in court for pouring acid on  Ex-girlfriend

A 62-year-old illegal miner, who allegedly poured liquid suspected to be acid on his former girlfriend, Victoria Salamatu Safia, 35, has been remanded into prison custody by the Tarkwa District Magistrate Court.

The accused, John Tandoh alias Kojo Egyaguma, would be charged for causing harm but his plea has not been taken.

He is expected to re-appear before court on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Patrick Essien told the court presided over by Mr Charles Owusu Nsiah that the accused and the victim live at Prestea, and both have been working as partners in an illegal mining site within the vicinity for a year.

He said during work, Tandoh proposed love to Victoria and she agreed, and the two have since been living together.

Sargeant Essien said after months, the victim noticed Tandoh’s attitude had changed towards her and always quarrelled with her without any provocation, so she decided to end the relationship.

The prosecutor said on October 20, 2023, at about 7:00 a.m., the two went to the usual mining site to prospect for gold but while going about their respective duties a misunderstanding ensued between them and Tandoh left for town.

After a few minutes, Tandoh returned to the site with a bowl covered with a polythene bag and the victim thought it was food.

The prosecution said Tandoh walked towards the victim, attacked her and poured the liquid suspected to be acid on her head, face, and other parts of the body.

The victim sustained severe burns screamed in pain for assistance and a witness who was working nearby went to the scene, and attempted to apprehend Tandoh but he pulled a kitchen knife and threatened to stab him and bolted.

He said the victim was rushed to the Prestea Government Hospital, where she is currently on admission receiving treatment.

Sargeant Essien said on the same day at about 1430 hours accused was arrested from his hideout by a Good Samaritan and handed over to the police in Prestea.

The court heard that preliminary investigations by the police revealed that in 2012, Tandoh was sentenced to 15 years for similar offence by the Tarkwa circuit court, but he was discharged on Amnesty in June 2020 after severing 8 years.