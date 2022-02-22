A 9-Member Governing Board of GDCL inaugurated

The Ghana Digital Company Limited (GDCL), incorporated in July 2017, was established by the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Communications to position Ghana as a regional digital hub.

Delivering her inaugural speech after swearing in the 9-Member Governing Board of the GDCL, on Tuesday the 22nd day of February, 2022 in Accra, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP) Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, disclosed that, GDCL is the key Agency responsible for championing the development and management of Technology Parks and Digital Centres across Ghana to promote ICT-driven Economic growth.

It is also providing world-class infrastructure and the enabling environment to attract and retain ICT and IT-enabled Business Process Outsourcing companies to promote Entrepreneurship and Digital Job Creation for accelerated growth.

The Minister also indicated that, the GDCL is fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship through the provision of platforms for business incubation, business acceleration as well as digital research and development programs and providing access to relevant ICT solutions for various sectors of the economy to cater for Ghana’s fast-changing ICT needs, through partnership with the private sector.

It also provides practical digital skills training in partnership with both the public and private sector, according to her.

“GDCL over the last five years has performed creditably. From its flagship office, the Accra Digital Centre, the company has helped train over fifteen thousand (15000) youth in various skills development courses, nurtured over two hundred (200) businesses and created over five thousand (5000) jobs.

The company has also achieved 100% occupancy in providing office spaces in its affordable real estate and can boast of brand associations with institutions like the World Vision International, MTN Ayo Micro Insurance, VFS Premium Passport Application Centre, Docupro Limited, Government of Ghana’s Info 311 service, Innovaré Limited, etc.

It is refreshing to note that as the company prepares to celebrate its fifth (5th) year of establishment, it is poised to extend its physical infrastructure beyond the capital, that is Accra, into other regions around the country with the coming on stream of four Regional Innovation Centres to start with and more to follow.

I am aware of steps being taken by the company to expand its Accra office as it continues the search for strategic partnerships and funding to meet the growing demand for prepared affordable real estate in the industry.

I am particularly excited that, the Government, through the Ghana Cares ‘Obaatanpa’ Program intends to replicate the Accra Digital Centre model in other regions by developing infrastructure to address the challenge of increasing demand for real estate facilities by S&M digital firms.”

Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, further said, “your immediate task as Chairman and members of the Board, therefore, will be to oversee the successful operationalization of Regional Innovation Centres (RICs) across the country to promote digital innovation and give the GDCL a nationwide reach in the process.

You are assuming duty at a time when the Ghana Digital Centres Limited is still facing some challenges heightened by the Covid 19 pandemic, efforts aimed at addressing key issues such as infrastructure expansion and sustainable funding for projects and programs are very pertinent.

Once again the administrator of GIFEC has been given the added duty of chairing your board for good reason. GIFEC support and synergies between these two critical institutions.

I have no doubt in my mind that, with the diverse backgrounds, skills and expertise of personalities represented on the Board of GDCL, these challenges would be addressed head-on. I therefore charge you to design and expedite sound policies and strategies with the Management team to enable the GDCL discharge its mandate.”

She however, congratulated and assured the Board and Management of GDCL of the MOCD’s support in the discharge of their responsibilities.

In her welcome note, the chief director of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Magdalene Apenteng, noted that, he Ghana Digital Centres Limited, operating as the Accra Digital Centre, is a strategic institution that was put in place to fill a gap in the digital eco system. ” And I must say that it has lived up to expectation,” She said.

“This attests to the immense role the previous Governing Board played in providing the much-needed strategic direction for the company as envisioned by good corporate governance practices.

Governing Boards therefore have a critical role, that is to provide a first layer of strategic management for these institutions.

Since the previous Governing Board was very instrumental in the progress of the Company, it is our expectation that the new members to be sworn in by the Hon. Minister will continue from where the previous Board left off,” Mrs. Apenteng, emphasized.

The board, chaired by Mr. Prince Ofosu-Sefa, includes Mr. Ernest Kumi, Mr. Kojo Amissah, Mr. Aloysius Adjetey, Ms, Sharon Dede Padi, Mr. Kusum Appiah, Mrs. Benedicta Fosu-Mensah, Mr. Kwadjo Baah-Agyeman, and Dr. Francis Blay, as board members. The chairperson of the board, Mr. Prince Ofosu-Sefa, pledged the readiness of the board to work to achieve the aims and objectives of the company, to complement government’s digitalisation agenda.