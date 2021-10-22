A biennial World Cup will be beneficial for Africa – CAF President

Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) says hosting the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup every two years will be highly beneficial to Africa.

A global summit of all 211 member associations is expected to be held in December to discuss the proposals for a World Cup to be held every two years rather than every four years.

According to Dr. Motsepe hosting the World Cup every two years would highly be beneficial for the players and especially for the African continent.

“Africa would benefit immensely if the World Cup is played every two years likewise other continents. What we want is for European football to succeed and African football to succeed.

When asked about his push to get more slots for African national teams at the World Cup, Dr. Motsepe said: “I have a duty with football authorities around the world to make sure the number of African national teams in the World Cup increases significantly.

“That is why the World Cup every two years will allow many other countries to be given an opportunity to host it.”

He added that there was a study ongoing over the review football calendar around the world with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger being consulted on the process to see how best to implement the plan for a two-year World Cup.

GNA