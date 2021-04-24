The Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church, Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, has acknowledged the benevolent support from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia towards street children and cured lepers.

Vice President Bawumia, over the past four years, had been providing financial and material support to the “Christ the King Soup Kitchen” and “Lepers Aid” as part of his humanitarian service to society.

Rev. Father Campbell, who was the Founder of the “Christ the King Annual Soup Kitchen” described his working relation with the Vice President in promoting the welfare of the poor and needy as “an honour and a privilege”, considering their different religious Faiths.

The charitable programme, established by the Christ the King Parish in 2016, feeds lepers and street children, and Vice President Bawumia has been one of the biggest donors to the programme.

Speaking at the Jubilee House in Accra, on Friday, where an Iftar (breaking of Ramadan fast) was held in honour of the National Chief Imam’s 102nd birthday, Father Campbell commended Vice President Bawumia for his kindness towards the poor and appreciation of religious diversity.

“How beautiful it was in Christmas when the Vice President gave me a present of 2000 bags of rice to be distributed to the poor and needy,” Father Campbell stated.

“With the 2000 bags of rice; I was able to distribute to all the lepers all over the country, street children in Accra and Kumasi and many other institutions.

“About 51 needy institutions in this country, I gave them their Christmas gift of rice from the Vice President,” he added.

Father Campbell was fascinated by what he described as a beautiful partnership between a priest and a Muslim Vice President to aid a Christian initiative for the poor.

“A Catholic Priest working hand in hand with a Muslim Vice-President was an honour and a privilege.

“We are always working hand in hand and the Vice President’s door is always open. I do go to him and I say ‘I need help, please can you help me.’ His door is always open and he always has a warm welcome for me when I come.

“And it is so beautiful; a Catholic Priest and a Muslim Vice President. What an honour! What a privilege!

“I thank His Excellency so much. He has taught me a lot and I am so grateful.”

Rev. Father Campbell also wished the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, a happy birthday on the occasion of his 102nd birthday celebration.

Father Campbell noted that the Chief Imam was another notable Muslim who had given him a deeper perspective of how Christians and Muslims could co-exist peacefully.

He recounted an unforgettable experience of the Chief Imam visiting the Christ the King Church in 2019 to mark his 100th birthday.

“I always remember two years ago when the Chief Imam came to Christ the King Catholic Church. We prayed together and thanked God for the gift of his life for a 100 years.

“A day that was a historic visit and I was very privileged to be the priest overseeing the mass that particular day.

“That’s one of the highlights of my stay here in Ghana when the Chief Imam came to visit me on his 100th birthday.

“It got me thinking about the similarities between the Catholic Church and Muslims.”

Father Campbell maintained that Muslims and Christians have many things in common and urged followers of the two major religions in Ghana to unite and do more for humanity.

“We have many things in common so let us unite in our faith. Let us unite in sharing, caring, in protecting families, in taking care of the poor and the needy and in respecting one another,” Father Campbell said.