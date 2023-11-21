A Ceasefire Agreement to be Announced in Qatar

A Hamas official said Tuesday that a ceasefire agreement with Israel will be announced in the coming hours in Qatar.

The official, who requested to remain anonymous, told Xinhua, “We are close to reaching an agreement in the coming hours, and the movement has delivered its response to the mediators.”

Another Hamas source said, “The agreement will be announced in Qatar, and it may be soon, and its success is linked to the commitment of the Israeli side.”

The ceasefire deal, said the sources, will last for five days and includes the release of 50 civilians and foreign nationals held by Hamas in exchange for the release of 300 Palestinian detainees, including children and women, held by Israel.

The deal also includes the entry of 300 trucks of food, medical and fuel aid into the Gaza Strip.

The sources indicated that the release of prisoners will take place in stages, at a rate of 10 Israeli prisoners per day compared with that of 30 Palestinian prisoners.