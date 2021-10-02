A child killed after marauding elephants tear down house in northern Tanzania

A child was killed after marauding elephants on Thursday night tore down a house in Tanzania’s northern district of Meatu in Simiyu region, police said on Friday.

Richard Abwao, the Simiyu regional police commander, said the elephants tore down the house in search of potatoes that were stored in the house in Mwanzagamba village.

He told a press conference that after the house was pulled down, a mother who was inside the house with three children pulled two of the children to safety.

“When the mother went to save the third child she found the child in critical condition,” said Abwao, adding that the child was pronounced dead on arrival to hospital.

In August, authorities in Meatu district said herds of stray elephants and hyenas were wreaking havoc on 22 villages located close to wildlife protected areas in the district.

Deusdedit Martin, Meatu district game officer, said between January and July this year, elephants had destroyed about 822 hectares of farm crops belonging to 244 households. Enditem