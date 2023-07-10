A Clean Hospital is Patient Safety Requirement

The Chief Pharmacist of the Accra branch of Cocoa Clinic, Dr. Edward Amporful has indicated that a clean hospital is a prerequisite for the safety of patients who visit the facility for various purposes.

Dr. Amporful made this remark when staff of the all the branches of the Clinic conducted clean-up exercises at their respective facilities across the country to demonstrate the need for a clean and safe environment for staff, patients and the public.

The gesture formed part of activities earmarked for their 50th anniversary celebrations.

Administrators, lab technicians, nurses, pharmacists, doctors and labourers of the health facility in Accra, Tema, Tafo, Kumasi, Debiso and Takoradi took part in the exercise, which included surface cleaning and disinfection, sterilization and device reprocessing.

The participants also polished furniture, floors, walls and cleared cobwebs, weeds and gutters within and around the clinic premises.

The laboratories, outpatient departments, pharmacy, gynaecology unit, surgical unit, wards and administrative offices are among the areas that got a good shine from the clean-up exercise.

The Chief Pharmacist of the Cocoa Clinic who is also the Chairperson for the Clinic’s 50th Anniversary Planning Committee said the team decided to start the anniversary activities with a clean-up exercise to create awareness on the need to ensure a hygienic and safe environment for all during the celebrations and beyond.

“An exercise such as this is a good start for the 50th anniversary celebrations, for our work surroundings and our bodies too. Everyone who participated has exercised his or her body through this and this is good for our general health. Health and safety of staff is just as important as that of the clients we serve”, he indicated.

He said Cocoa Clinic recognises the importance of environmental hygiene to quality healthcare and therefore ensures regular cleaning of its facilities.

“We don’t compromise hygiene in patient care at our Cocoa Clinics because a clean hospital is key to patient safety. The safety of our staff is just as important and I am happy that they have seen how management emphasises on personal and environmental safety and have joined to keep the work environment clean and safe for all”, he said.

He commended staff for their support and massive participation in the exercise.

Dr. Amporful outlined some of the activities for the anniversary celebration, which included free health screening in some selected districts, staff fun games, and an anniversary lecture and called on staff and all stakeholders to participate.

The Cocoa Clinic is a department of Ghana Cocoa Board, established on 24th October 1973 to primarily cater for the health needs of staff and cocoa farmers.

It has, however, since its inception served the general populace, supporting health delivery in the country. The 50th anniversary celebration will climax in October 2023 with a thanksgiving service.