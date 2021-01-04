Huawei recently launched its flagship headset, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 in Ghana.

The device is a true wireless stereo product with a proprietary chip Kirin A1 that picks up the human voice efficiently.

Its call quality feels like a face to face conversation and it also supports active noise cancellation for an immersive music experience.

Huawei FreeBuds 3’s audio and video are perfectly synchronized for video playback and a premium gaming experience. Let’s take a closer look at the World’s First Open-fit Active Noise-Cancellation Earphone from Huawei.

A more intelligent approach to noise cancellation

Huawei used innovative ideas to obtain true noise cancellation: Thanks to this technology, ambient noise in areas like malls or cafés are cancelled out, allowing users to enjoy a more immersive audio experience be it while using the earphones for calls, music, gaming, etc.

To improve call audio and speech quality, Huawei has incorporated unique innovations in the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, such as a Bone sensor feature and aerodynamically designed mic duct.

The Bone Sensor uses vibrations in the user’s head while talking and separates it from background noise, enhancing call quality. Meanwhile, the patented mic duct effectively cancels out wind noise while running or out during a windy day.

Open-fit design comfortable to wear for a long time.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 has a unique open-fit design, allowing users to have a comfortable and pleasant wearing experience.

The pebble shaped case is simple, elegant and ergonomic, while the earbuds are designed to fit comfortably without creating any stuffiness or discomfort. In terms of color options, it comes in glossy finishes of Black and White.

Suitable for multiple scenarios be it to take long conference calls at work or playing your favourite music at the gym. Listening to music on these earphones are an absolute delight, with the bass, treble and middle perfectly balanced and every note heard at its best.

The HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip for ultimate performance

At its heart lies the Kirin A1 chipset, Huawei’s first dedicated chipset for wearables and hearables, which works towards enhancing the overall audio experience. This chipset will ensure that the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 connects quickly and steadily.

The connection is also optimized, which means latency and lag is minimized for a more immersive audio experience, be it while gaming, listening to music or watching movies.

Additionally, the chipset ensures efficient power consumption, saving battery and providing longer usage.

All-day long battery life

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 comes with a 2W HUAWEI SuperCharge for fast charging and supports both USB Type-C wired charging and wireless charging. Additionally, you can also charge the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 with the Wireless reverse charging feature on Huawei smartphones.

In just 30 minutes of wired charging, you can get up to 14 hours of playback or 6 hours if you opt for wireless charging. On a full charge, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 by itself are able to provide four hours of playback, and a total of 20 hours when used alongside the charging case.

If you are looking for an earphone that is both functional and fashionable, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 is definitely your best choice.

Premium build quality and design and packed full of innovative features with intelligent features and noise cancellation solutions unlike anything seen before, you simply can’t go wrong with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3.