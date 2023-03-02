A consortium to upgrade major highway in Zambia

A consortium of Chinese firms on Tuesday signed a concession agreement with the Zambian government for the upgrading of a key highway that connects two major cities.

Macro-Ocean Investment Consortium, a consortium of four Chinese companies, will undertake the public-private partnership (PPP) road project for the upgrading of the major road that links Lusaka, the country’s capital, and Ndola city in the Copperbelt province.

The importance of upgrading the road could not be underestimated because of the anticipated increased economic activities from the booming copper industry in Zambia, said Charles Milupi, minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, adding that the concessionaire was selected after a due selection process and after satisfying all the requirements.

Zambia’s Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said the PPP model is the best model for infrastructure projects because the government will not spend any money. “There is everything good about this project and we have learned that a lot can be achieved through the PPP model.”

Lei Yingqi, senior consultant of Macro-Ocean Investment Consortium, pledged to provide good operation and maintenance service after the project is completed. Enditem