”A Country Called Ghana” Nominated for 2024 Nollywood Film Festival

Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has received a nomination for his latest movie ‘A Country Called Ghana’ at the prestigious 2024 Nollywood Film Festival in Germany.

Directed by Frank Fiifi Ghabin and executively produced by Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, the film represents a collaborative effort between Ghana and Nigeria, featuring top actors and actresses from both countries. Notable cast members include Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu (‘Awilo Sharp Sharp’), Paa George, and Sweet Mimi.

‘A Country Called Ghana’ aims to highlight the importance of cultural preservation and heritage, with aspirations to secure a spot on Netflix and gain international recognition. Its nomination and screening at the Nollywood Film Festival mark a significant milestone for the project.

The Nollywood Festival/NEGA Awards Germany, an annual event dedicated to showcasing the best of Nollywood cinema to German audiences, provides a platform for fostering international trade and exchange opportunities in this emerging market.

The event is scheduled to take place on August 3rd, 2024, at GOETHE University, Purple Cinema, Mertonstr 26-28, in Frankfurt AM Main, Germany.

About Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win: Kwadwo Nkansah, professionally known as Lil Win, is a multi-talented Ghanaian artist, musician, actor, and comedian. He is also the founder and director of the Great Minds International School in Kumasi and serves as CEO of Weezy Empire in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.