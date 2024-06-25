“A Country Called Ghana” Nominated for African Film Festival

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has catapulted to international fame with his latest film, ‘A Country Called Ghana.’

The film’s prestigious nomination at this year’s African Film Festival in New Zealand is a testament to its global appeal and Lil Win’s exceptional talent.

Directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin and executive produced by Lil Win, ‘A Country Called Ghana’ is a unique cinematic masterpiece. It’s not just a film, but a powerful symbol of the deep cultural bonds between Ghana and Nigeria. The movie boasts a stellar cast of actors from both countries, including Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, among others, showcasing the rich talent and culture of West Africa.

“A Country Called Ghana” is the sole Ghanaian entry among fifteen submissions, highlighting its role in promoting cultural heritage preservation through entertainment.

The film’s ambitious goal to secure a spot on Netflix and gain global recognition is a thrilling prospect. Its nomination and screening at the Nollywood Film Festival mark a significant step towards this, and we eagerly anticipate its future success on the international stage.

The Nollywood Festival/NEGA Awards Germany, scheduled for August 3rd, 2024, at GOETHE University, Purple Cinema in Frankfurt AM Main, Germany, aims to showcase the best of Nollywood to international audiences and foster trading opportunities.

Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, is a true testament to Ghana’s talent. He is a multi-talented artist, actor, and comedian, and his contributions extend beyond the entertainment industry. He founded the Great Minds International School in Kumasi and served as the CEO of Weezy Empire in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.