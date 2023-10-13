A culture behind us: Mossi

In our articles, we will talk about culture in its most unsuitable definition : a societal culture or more precisely a cultural and ethnic space.

With you, one can not talk about literacy without speaking about peoples. Our articles will be about a culture behind us. A smile erased by history, ethnicity, knowledge. A societal and traditional aspect of a culture erased by modernization.

Today we speak of the majority ethnic group of Burkina Faso : The mossis. They represent nearly half of the population of the country and are located on the central plateau in Ouagadougou, Koudougou, Zorgho, Kombissiri, Ziniare, Manga, Tenkodogo, Kaya, Boussé, Yako, Ouahigouya, Titao.

The language of the Mossi ethnic group is Mooré :

A few words in Moore.

Nèè yibéogo : Hello.

Nèè woongo : welcome.

Bouddou : the family.

Bayiri : native country.

Sanna : foreigner.

They arrived in Burkina Faso between 15 th and 17 th century and founded kingdoms in the image of Ouagadougou and Tenkodogo.

A strong structure and a political organization based on a leader, the naaba (king) here is the particularity of this ethnic group.

All the entities mentioned above are headed by a king who always recognizes the supremacy of the king of Ouagadougou, emperor and undisputed leader of the Mossi people.

From a cultural point of view, in Mossi country one of the most famous traditional festivals is the rayouga, the nabasga or the napousom according to the regions. It is a great holiday that is translated by sacrifices to the ancestors in order to have their blessing on the people.

The Mossi village is made up of several concessions far enough apart to allow each family to farm nearby.

The concession consists of several round huts approximately 3.5 m in diameter ; where members of the same family live. The roofs of the huts are straw and have a conical shape. The layout of the boxes follows a specific plan that corresponds to the established social order, which may vary from one region to another.

Every woman has her own hut and her yard. The head of the family’s box may be round or rectangular in shape and either located in the center of the compound or around the central courtyard, like the huts of his wives and children.

Behind us the Mossi culture, in our next article we will follow a more legendary ethnic group near the Malian people.