A Daniel Has Come to Judgment; Shylock in Merchant of Venice by William Shakespeare

The above petition was submitted to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in September, 2019. However, the powers that be at that time, led by the Clearing Agent in Chief, President Akufo-Addo, ensured that it never saw the light of day. A school of thought is of the opinion that anyone who is able to work cordially with a certain crook called Afenyo-Markin for 3 months, is himself a mafia kingpin. Martin Amidu’s description of Nana Akufo-Addo as the “mother serpent of corruption”, was apt.

Now that a Daniel (JDM) has come to Judgment (power), this petition is on course to be resurrected and personally delivered to His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama, immediately after the swearing-in on 7th January, 2025.

It is surprising that the Supreme Court jurisdiction hasn’t been invoked to give an interpretation as to who actually won the recent Presidential Election.

Fact is, it is only the Supreme Court that is seised with the power to interpret the 1992 Constitution. Therefore, where did the Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, derive the power from to interpret Article 63(3) of the 1992 Constitution?

The said Article provides that: “A person shall not be elected as President of Ghana unless at the presidential election the number of votes cast in his favour is more than fifty per cent of the total number of valid votes cast at the election”.

The more than 50% is vague, hence, the minority leader (soon to be mini minority leader should he continue in office), is hereby reminded to proceed immediately to his Supreme Court and seek an injunction and interpretation. His Supreme Court can then peg the more than 50% at 99% of the total valid votes cast and proceed to order the Electoral Commission (EC) to hold a run-off. Over to you Afenyo!!

Am currently lacing my boots to seek the mandate of the good people of Effutu to represent them in Parliament in the upcoming by-election. With the weight of evidence in this petition coupled with the Master Clearing Agent and his corrupt associates disgracefully kicked out of the seat of government like a Mohammed Gargo shot or a Roberto Carlos free kick, Afenyo would sooner, rather than later, head to the Nsawam Prisons to take his rightful place to pave way for the much anticipated by-election, Insha Allah!

All those whose lands in Effutu and the Central Region in general were illegally taken away by Afenyo and his poodle Danso, the Central Region Lands Commission Chairman, should rest assured that they will get what rightfully belongs to them back. All those sitting on illegally possessed lands are hereby accordingly advised to carry their homes away and leave the said lands.

Let anyone dare venture into any of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) lands in the name of a bogus Executive Instrument (EI) that they have stumbled on which the children of the mother serpent claim has reduced the University’s lands by 10 acres, and he will be declared a persona non grata. This is not a threat, but a promise to be fulfilled following an attempt.

Afenyo is hereby prompted that the 3 suits currently pending in various courts in the country against me (one in Accra and two in Winneba), doesn’t befit my status. Please accord me some respect by upping your game with more suits!

Three high profile allegations are currently hanging over the neck of Afenyo like a sword of domacles:

The first is this petition; second is electoral fraud in the recent general elections; and the third is the attempted murder of Mr. Ato Annan by Afenyo’s hoodlums following the disgraceful performance of the NPP in the recent elections.

I visited Mr. Ato Annan (NDC Effutu Constituency Vice Chairman’s brother) at his residence this afternoon, and his injuries are heart-wrenching. It is hoped that Afenyo, who is currently in Italy per intelligence gleaned from Corruption Tracker, hasn’t fled the jurisdiction of Ghana like Don John, the bastard brother of Don Pedro as dramatized in Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare.

Interpol should be prevailed upon to arrest and repatriate Afenyo to Ghana to stand trial.

Dr. Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)