A Day in Ghana’s Financial and Resource Markets: May 30, 2024

Today marked a significant yet calm day in both the financial and resource markets of Ghana. While the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) experienced a quiet trading day, Atlantic Lithium announced the commencement of fieldwork on their newly-granted Senya Beraku licence.

GFIM Trading Report

The GFIM saw minimal activity across various financial instruments. The trading volumes for both new and old government bonds recorded zero transactions, reflecting a broader market trend of cautious investment. Despite the low activity, the report highlighted key figures for new government bonds:

2023-A-2 Bond: The yield decreased from 25.47% to 16.78%, closing at 79.9789.

Corporate bonds and treasury bills also saw no significant transactions, underscoring a day of low trading volumes.

Atlantic Lithium’s Fieldwork

In contrast to the quiet financial markets, Atlantic Lithium (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, GSE: ALLGH, OTCQX: ALLIF) made strides in their exploration efforts. The company commenced geochemical soil sampling, geological mapping, and rock chip sampling on the newly-granted, unexplored Senya Beraku licence. This licence spans 82.11 km² in the eastern portion of the Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio (CCLP), which includes the flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project.

Key Highlights from the Press Release:

Fieldwork Commencement: Soil sampling and mapping began, with 1,344 out of a planned 5,405 samples collected by May 26, 2024.

Geological Findings: Initial surface geological mapping identified weathered, coarse-grained pegmatite units, with assays pending for the collected rock chip samples.

Strategic Location: The Senya Beraku licence is situated 20 km east of the Egyasimanku Hill-Winneba spodumene pegmatite field and within 70 km of the Ewoyaa Project.

Government Support: The grant of the licence reflects strong governmental support for Atlantic Lithium's ambitions to expand lithium resources in Ghana.

Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, expressed optimism about the potential of the Senya Beraku licence, highlighting the exploration upside and the government’s support for the company’s projects.

Market Sentiment

The contrasting activities in the financial and resource sectors highlight the diverse dynamics within Ghana’s economy. While the GFIM remained subdued, Atlantic Lithium’s proactive exploration efforts signify a forward-looking approach in the resource sector, aiming to position Ghana as a key player in the global lithium market.

As investors and stakeholders monitor these developments, the anticipation of future discoveries and market movements continues to build, promising exciting times ahead for Ghana’s financial and resource markets.