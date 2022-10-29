A Day with Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk , 14x National Boxing Champ Joseph Awinongya Jr.

The program brought exceptional Joliet area students to the City Hall to shadow Joliet Mayor O’Dekirk and cabinet members and get a view into the inner workings of city government.

Students from Joliet schools, Joliet Central, Dirksen Junior High, and Washington Jr. High School were in participation. Attendance included 3x Junior Olympic Champion Joseph Awinongya Jr., Isaiah Kan, Isaiah Jones, Joyce Tua-Link, Nylah Davis, Michael Stokes Jr., Melanie “Pooh Bear” Tua-Link, Elena Moody, Jamarcho Holman Jr, and Brooklynn Conway.

When the students entered the facility they gathered and spoke to the Mayor about their goals and achievements. The Mayor then took the group on a tour of his office and the other municipal offices and board meeting areas. The kids especially liked visiting the new blockbuster exhibit special for Halloween at the City Managers office.

The students asked all sorts of questions which the Mayor was happy to answer. Why did you choose to be Mayor? What made you successful? He went on to explain his normal day as a Mayor and explained the water deal with Chicago. The students have a new perspective on City Government and many are interested in becoming more involved in the future. At the end of the program students enjoyed Cemeno’s Pizza along with snacks and refreshments.

Many of the students are a part of the AAU Joliet Loyalty Basketball program headed by Coach Darryl Link Jr and Coach Michael Stokes Sr. which holds practice at Washington Jr. High School.

Source Team Awinongya