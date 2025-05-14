A Disappointing Encounter with Africa World Airlines (AWA): A Passenger Narrates Ordeal

A patron (name withheld) of African World Airline (AWA) has called out the domestic airliner and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for their gross neglect and disregard for passenger safety as far as the AWA is concerned.

This passenger has avidly put together a very disappointing blow-by-blow account of his ordeal with AWA travelling from Accra to Kumasi and back.

Below is the full text of his recount of his disappointing encounter with what he described as a notorious airliner with a reputation for delays and spontaneous cancellation of flights:

On May 13, 2025, I booked a return flight from Kumasi to Accra with Africa World Airlines (AWA), hopeful that the airline had turned a new leaf. Their notorious reputation for delays and cancellations is well-known, so I was relieved when the flight from Accra departed on time. It gave me the false impression that AWA had undergone some much-needed transformation. Unfortunately, that optimism was short-lived.

The return journey from Kumasi to Accra revealed the airline’s usual and true colours.

Initially, there was a 40-minute delay, casually announced through the airport’s PA system. I remained calm—after all, 40 minutes is less than half the duration of the past heart-breaking football games of Ghana Blacks Stars. Eventually, we boarded. I settled into seat 7A, a single seat on the right side of the aircraft, after having to ask a fellow passenger to vacate it.

Approximately ten minutes into boarding, the captain’s voice crackled through the cabin speakers. He informed us that one of the aircraft doors was faulty. He mentioned he was in contact with a technical team in Accra to determine whether it was safe to fly back. That announcement alone was enough to raise eyebrows—how did the plane leave Accra and arrive in Kumasi with a known mechanical issue?

Ten minutes later, the captain returned with unwelcome news: the flight had been canceled due to the severity of the fault. While it’s understandable that machines can develop faults, one must question whether this defect was pre-existing before takeoff in Accra. If so, it is deeply irresponsible that the flight was allowed to operate.

The situation was worsened by the appalling customer service on the ground. As passengers scrambled to rebook, many worried about missing international connections. Amid the confusion, a self-proclaimed manager chose to lead with titles instead of action, offering no assistance with the urgent ticketing issues. His disengagement was unacceptable, especially when his colleagues were visibly overwhelmed. It took every bit of my James Town assertiveness to hold him accountable.

The entire experience forced me to reflect on the seriousness of air travel safety. As I sat there, I couldn’t help but pray for the lives of those onboard earlier from Accra to Kumasi.

AWA, AWA, AWA; how many times must I repeat your name? One day, I may don my litigant robe, supported by principled members of the bar, and seek answers before a bench of justice.

Until then, let this be both a warning and a call to action for AWA, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, and every stakeholder invested in the safety and dignity of air travel in Ghana.

By Julian Owusu-Abedi