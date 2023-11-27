A dislike for the Chicken, but with an Insatiable appetite for the Chicken thigh: A disingenuity, greed, or an attempt to chart a middle course?

Article 3(d)(iv) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constitution enjoins all members of the Party to “abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the Party”.

Furthermore, Article 3(h)(1) of the NPP Constitution provides that: “A Member of the Party, who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected member of the Party, or who joins or declares his or her support for another Political Party, or for an independent candidate, when the Party has sponsored a candidate in a general or by-election, automatically forfeits his or her membership of the Party”.

The NPP officially elected Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer for the 2024 Presidential election, and the Party is in a position to sponsor his campaign for that election.

The above constitutional provision is plain and in ordinary English, that even a Primary one chap will have no difficulty in grasping. However, four ungrateful persons (Hopeson Adorye, a failed parliamentary candidate, Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary of the Party, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, a former Zongo Minister and Yaw Buaben Asamoah, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adenta), had difficulty in understanding this basic English.

Though still holding themselves out as members of the NPP, they declared their support for Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, a former Presidential Aspirant of the NPP, who lost miserably in the Party’s Super Delegates Conference back in August, and in order to save his face from further humiliation, chickened out to go independent with a butterfly, since the elephant proved too huge for him to ride.

These four vagrants for whatever reasons, failed to comply with the explicit provisions of Article 3(h)(1) of the NPP Constitution, thus forfeiture of membership of the Party, but continued disgracefully to parade themselves as members of the NPP, even after they publicly declared their insignificant support for the doomed butterfly.

Having failed to honourably resign their membership of the Party like Alan did, they ended up being chucked out of the Party like frogs being thrown over the wall from inside the compound of a house; what a pity!!

The despicable behaviour of this visionless four, is akin to having a dislike for say, the whole chicken, but clamouring for the same chicken fried thigh to chew without shame!

In this instance, is such a person disingenuous, shameless, greedy, or trying to play it safe by juggling the elephant and the butterfly?

The elephant, it is submitted, has proven to be huge, clever, and slippery to be juggled by ungrateful persons.

Intelligence picked up indicates that a plan has been hatched by a certain thief and his cronies to dismiss two Professors (one at the Ajumako campus and the other at the Winneba campus) together with myself from the employ of UEW, for throwing our support behind the Vice President, His Excellency, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in both the Super Delegates Conference and in the recent National Delegates Conference of the NPP.

I refer to this miserable person as a thief because if one doesn’t have interest in stealing the funds of a State establishment, why would one want to control it?

I urge this thief who is now the defacto owner of UEW to just go ahead and write letters (no need to waste time on a Press Conference like the General Secretary of the NPP did in respect of the four named individuals above), and remove me as Head of Department, remove one of the Professors as a Dean, and remove the other Professor as Principal of a College, and proceed to sack all of us!! Simple!

Only persons who have no capacity to go into competitive business ventures to make an honest living, would want to take control of State entities sited in their catchment areas in order to plunder their funds.

Apart from helping UDS in whatever way that he can, what else does Hon. Haruna Iddrisu want from UDS? The difference is clear! One is clean and blessed (Hon. Haruna Iddrisu), while the other is evil and wretched (?).

For the first time since I joined UEW in 2014, the University has failed to honour its promise to pay salaries for more than two days (scheduled November salaries payment date; 24th November: new proposed payment date; 30th November). The worst is yet to come!!

This Government is assured that if it goes ahead to appoint any candidate proposed by this thief or retain any of the Government appointees from the last Governing Council whose mandate ended on 18th August, 2023 in the yet to be constituted Council, that would be a panacea for UEW being turned upside down! This is a promise, NOT a threat!

If the Government doesn’t want peace to prevail in UEW, then it should proceed and retain its appointees from that defunct Council or appoint any candidate proposed by this thief.

No law in this country confers ownership of a public university on any public official; be they an MP or whatever!! Enough of this unnecessary and destructive intrusions into the running of UEW!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)

Farmers House

10 Vicarage Terrace

Effutuman

C/R