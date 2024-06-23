A Distressed Cry For Help! IGP Dampare Must Check Corrupt Winneba Police Bent On Teaching A Poor Man Lesson For No Reason

The family of a poor innocent victim, who suffered a deadly attempt on his life in the cruel hands of a son and his father in Winneba, in the Central Region, is distressed by the actions of certain officers who, rather than upholding the law, are engaging in questionable practices and unethical behaviours that undermine the integrity of the police force and eroding public trust.

28-year-old Michael Abeku Afenyi, is battling for his life after he was attacked and beaten to his last breath by a father and his son in Low Cost, Winneba.

The two attackers used hammer to hit his legs and held his neck in an attempt to strangle him to death, with blood oozing out of his mouth until he was saved by some onlookers and passers-by.

The case smacks of a clear indication of the Winneba police bent on teaching the poor man a lesson of his life for no reason.

The family lamented that as it stands now no arrests have been made after the incident when as a matter of fact, the police are so familiar with the attackers because they are locals living in the same community.

They are therefore demanding justice at all cost and at all levels.

According to eyewitnesses, Michael was quickly transported to the hospital by some good Samaritans who intervened in the attack.

An altercation they said began when Michael was accused of threatening the wife of the older man, who then, along with his son, attacked and severely injured him.

According to the family, eversince the case was reported at the Winneba Police, the gestures and antics of the police have shown a high level of deliberate disinterest in the case which raises questions about the integrity of the Winneba Police.

The family is therefore respectfully requesting that the IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare takes immediate action to intervene and call his boys in Winneba to order.

“We demand Justice for Michael Abeku Afenyi. Also we demand that a thorough investigation into the conduct of the Winneba Police be done to restore confidence in our local law enforcement and ensure that justice is served,” one of the family members who didn’t want his name disclosed stated.