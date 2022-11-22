A-ensonga Hearts extends ‘Furniture Project’ to Bongo

The A-ensonga Hearts, a non-government organisation (NGO), has extended the second phase of its ‘Furniture Project’ to three public Basic Schools in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

The NGO in the first phase of the project, which began in 2021, provided 53 dual desks to the Groucho Primary School and renovated its Kindergarten (KG) block in the Talensi District through the contributions of friends and some benevolent members of the public.

The second phase of the project targets to provide furniture to the Balungu-Nabiisi, and the Balungu D/A cluster of schools, and the Feo-Awiisi JHS in Bongo.

Ms. Kenndicta A-ensonga Ajene, the Founder of the NGO, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bongo, after a visit to the schools to assess the furniture situation, said the schools were recommended to her outfit for support by Reverend Fr Dr Moses Asaah Awinongya, a Catholic Priest.

She said the request was made after the NGO earlier constructed a borehole and provided its branded water bottles to pupils of the Ayopia Kindergarten (KG) and Primary School in the District.

Ms. Ajene said leadership of the NGO contacted the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Bongo District for data on the furniture situation in the schools after the Priest drew its attention to the plight of the schools.

“When I got the information, the situation looked bad, because the furniture deficit cut across the KG and Primary Schools. So, I decided to hold a meeting with my team immediately to take a decision.

“I had to also visit the schools on behalf of the team to get first-hand information and gather data on our own. Thankfully, I saw it myself, and it is not just information on paper,” Ms Ajene said.

She said even though some basic schools in the district had similar furniture issues when she visited some years ago, “The situation in those schools was not as bad as what I have seen in the Balungu-Nabiisi cluster of schools.”

Ms Ajene said statistics from the GES on the furniture situation indicated that the Balungu, Nabiisi and Feo-Awiisi KGs with a population of 56, 81 and 161 pupils respectively, had no furniture.

At the Primary School level, she said the Balungu Primary with a population of 299 had only 184 pieces of furniture, the Feo-Awiisi Primary with total enrolment of 308 had 150 pieces of furniture while the Nabiisi Primary with 532 enrolments had no furniture.

Ms Ajene said there were 55 pieces of furniture for a population of 163 pupils at the Balungu JHS, 120 for 176 pupils at the Nabiisi JHS and 100 pieces of furniture for 163 pupils at the Feo-Awiisi JHS.

The Founder, therefore, appealed to individuals, philanthropists, and other organisations to support the A-ensonga Hearts to provide the required furniture for the schools.

Mr. Stephen Akantuge Adongo, the Deputy Director of Planning at the Bongo GES Directorate, who led Ms Ajene to assess the furniture situation in the schools, said the furniture situation was bad, and affected the academic performances of the schools.

He was hopeful that the NGO would receive the financial support to provide furniture to the schools for the pupils to sit comfortably and study.

Mr. Williams Akuriba, the Headmaster of the Balungu-Nabiisi JHS and his colleague Headmasters bemoaned the furniture deficit in their respective schools and said there was the need for urgent intervention to solve the problem.