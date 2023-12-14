A farmer shot dead at Agornu-Kporkplorte

Gaylord Agbedor, a 40-year-old farmer at Agornu-Kporkplorte in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region has been shot dead by some unknown gunmen.

The incident, according to residents in the area, revealed that the move was allegedly championed by some herdsmen who saw the lifeless body of a cow around the deceased farm.

Mr Kennedy Biedo, the assembly member for the area, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said the suspected perpetrators of the crime were later apprehended in their various hideouts by the Akatsi Police upon tip-off.

“He was allegedly killed by the suspects who are currently under investigation by the Akatsi South Police.”

Mr Biedo stated that the suspect, Kofi Hushie from Zemu Etrorkope and one other, allegedly shot the deceased in his farm.

Mr Biedo in his further narration, explained that the act could be attributed to the circumstances leading to the death of their cattle.

He urged the residents to remain calm since the matter was under police investigation.

The Police at Akatsi have since confirmed the incident to the GNA.

The suspects are currently in police custody to assist in investigations, whilst the deceased has been deposited at the St. Paul’s Hospital Morgue at Akatsi awaiting autopsy.

The deceased left behind two children and a wife.