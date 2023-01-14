A Fatherly President of Ghana

According to a press release issued by the Ghana Education Service on January 13, 2023, the president of Ghana intervened to reverse the sacking of eight students who had recorded a phone video clip a few months earlier criticizing the president for all the wrong reasons.

It is now understood that the president, acting as a parent, had instead recommended to the Education Service to apply alternate sanctions to the recalcitrant students.

As the public patiently awaits the president to respond after the Education Service announced the dismissal of the students, many condemned this despicable act and called for punitive action against these students for such poor conduct, which emanated from students who are widely regarded as the future leaders of our beautiful country.

The president’s action was motivated by his conviction that investing in education is the best thing for the country, with enormous benefits to individuals and families.

The nation and the interest of the families of these rebellious and incorrigible students cannot be underestimated. The president needs to be applauded.

Politically, Dr. Busia once advised, “do not expect that the more you offer, the more loyalty and appreciation you will receive.” It was sad, that these students benefiting from the Free Senior High School policy dared to hate the man who introduced the program. The more you give, the more loyalty and gratitude you deserve to receive, but I think these students take things for granted.

The president’s involvement and the Education Service’s penalty ought to teach us a lesson moving forward.

The youths are increasingly becoming problematic and parents and teachers must intensify education based on sound moral education.

Maybe, that will work Until that day let us advise our children to watch their tongue and be respectful.