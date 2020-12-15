SuperSport will broadcast a wealth of football from Europe during the Festive season. It is, for the football fan, an endless spread of action that will include many of the world’s best, with races to the championship. In all, SuperSport will broadcast almost 200 matches live in the next month.

LaLiga will also come thick and fast with over 50 matches scheduled from December 21st to January 12th. A special one looms on December 21st as pacesetters Atletico Madrid put their top spot on the line against second-placed Real Sociedad.

Fans won’t be the only ones keeping an eye on Madrid playmaker Kieran Tripper; so too will Manchester United, who reportedly have him on their shopping list.

Elsewhere, the Serie A calendar is bulging with 50-odd matches in the coming weeks. The two Milanese teams are doing the early running, but Ronaldo’s Juventus loom in fourth and will be quietly confident of retaining their championship with games against Parma and Fiorentina in the offing.

From next week, the Premier League has 60 matches due to be broadcast on SuperSport across the ensuing four weeks.

The Spurs-Liverpool match, on December 16th, will rank among the most-awaited matches of the season it’s one against two with the winner likely taking bragging rights into early 2021.

The Premier League is nothing if not fierce, so look out, too, for the chasing pack of Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United to push hard for that valuable top-four spot.

There are also four Carabao Cup quarterfinals to plan for, the best of them arguably Arsenal against Manchester City on December 22nd.

Moving into January, there are FA Cup third round fixtures that include several tricky propositions for established Premiership teams like Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Broadcast details available on the all-new SuperSport app and at: https://supersport.com/tv-guide

SuperSport is your #HomeOfFootball and the ultimate destination for lovers of ‘The Beautiful Game’. No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Don’t miss the 2020-21 football season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv app.