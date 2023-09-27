A fresh global vision for Africa’s Earth takes form

The world’s climate is changing at an unprecedented rate and extreme weather events are happening across the globe. In response, leading global scientists, activists, Indigenous leaders, financiers, policymakers, the private sector and practitioners of all ages will come together on 11 and 12 October at the largest Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) event of the year, the GLF Nairobi 2023 Hybrid Conference: A New Vision for Earth. Join online for free or in person in Nairobi, Kenya.

On day 1 of the conference, discover how Africa is leading the transition to a more sustainable and equitable future. From green jobs to climate finance, from agroecology to the power of rural women, the continent’s future lies in building sovereign solutions to the many challenges ahead.

On day 2, focus on global climate action, learn about adaptation, carbon markets, wildlife management, sustainable finance and more from a global perspective. Help craft a survival guide for a planet in crisis and add your voice to the call for climate justice ahead of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).