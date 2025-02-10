A-G Drops Three More Cases, Stirring Debate on Accountability

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Dominic Ayine has taken decisive steps by terminating three criminal cases initiated during the previous administration, a move that has once again stirred controversy over Ghana’s commitment to fighting corruption.

In a flurry of legal maneuvers, Ayine has now brought relief to several high-profile figures while raising critical questions about the administration’s approach to justice.

Among those cleared are three of the four accused in the SSNIT Operational Business Suites project case, including former SSNIT Director-General Ernest Thompson, John Hagan Mensah, and Peter Hayibor. A notice of withdrawal has been filed, effectively barring any further prosecution against these individuals, though one accused, Caleb Afaglo, remains in court over charges of forgery. The decision was based on specific provisions of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, underscoring the legal framework that allows for such withdrawals once the prosecution has closed its case.

The A-G’s latest actions also extend to the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, where allegations were made against a former Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, along with his successor and three others. In this instance, a nolle prosequi was filed, effectively terminating the proceedings against all five accused. However, legal experts caution that a nolle prosequi does not equate to an acquittal; the case could potentially be revived if new charges are brought forward.

Furthermore, Ayine has decided not to pursue charges against 53 individuals, including noted social activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and social media influencer Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio, who were facing trial over allegations of unlawful assembly related to the Democracy Hub protests against illegal mining. This decision marks yet another instance where the government has opted to withdraw its prosecutorial efforts in cases that have long been mired in political contention.

These latest terminations bring the total number of cases dropped by the A-G’s office to six since he assumed power earlier this year. While supporters of the move argue that it reflects a pragmatic shift towards streamlining the legal process and reducing politically motivated prosecutions, critics warn that it sets a dangerous precedent. Detractors contend that by effectively clearing officials through legal shortcuts, the government risks sending a message that accountability can be sidestepped if one can simply delay the process long enough for a favorable political change.

The implications of these decisions are profound. They touch on the broader debate about how justice is administered in a politically polarized environment, where the actions of one government can have long-lasting impacts on public trust and institutional integrity. As Ghana continues to grapple with its corruption challenges, the question remains whether these terminations are genuine efforts to refine the legal process or a tactic to shield certain individuals from accountability. The A-G’s actions, though legally justifiable under current statutes, have undoubtedly ignited a debate that will likely persist as the nation looks to balance effective governance with the unwavering pursuit of justice.