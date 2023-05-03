A-G files writ for Court to jail Ato Essien

The Attorney General has filed a motion praying an Accra High Court to impose a custodial sentence on convicted William Ato Essien, Chief Executive Officer of defunct Capital Bank for failing to pay GHS20 million to the state.

Essien was last year December ordered by an Accra High Court presided over Justice Eric Kyei Baffour to pay GHS20 million to the state by April 28, 2023.

Essien narrowly escaped a custodial sentence after his lawyers had agreed with the Office of the Attorney General to pay 60 million in three instalments.

He had earlier on paid GHC 30 million out of GHS90million while the trial was on going.

The Office of the Attorney General, after four days clear after the timelines offered to Essien in respect of payment, and not seen any evidence of payment, went gone to court.

The AG had written to the Controller and Accountant General to find out if Essien had made any payment following the court order.

Response from the Controller and Accountant General showed that Essien had not made any payment.

The court has therefore fixed May 11, 2023 for the Attorney General to move the motion.