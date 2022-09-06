A-G takes over Aisha Huang cases

The Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice has called for the case docket of En Huang, aka, Aisha Huang, who is alleged to have engaged in illegal mining after being deported over a similar offence.

A tweet from the Office of the Attorney General stated on Tuesday: “The Attorney-General has called for the new docket on En Huang aka Aisha regarding offences she is suspected to have committed.

“The A-G will also re-initiate prosecution in respect of the old offences for which she was standing trial before her deportation in 2018.”

Aisha was arraigned last Friday and remanded into lawful custody for engaging in mining without a license. She is said to have engaged in illegal mining at Bepotenten in the Amansie West District, Ashanti Region.

She is also facing a charge engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals in Accra without a license.

Aisha had her plea reserved because there was no Chinese Interpreter in court.

Her alleged accomplices were put before the same court for also engaging in the sale and purchase of Minerals without a license.

They are: Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hun. The three have all denied the charge and they have been remanded lawfully into Police custody.

With Aisha, they are expected to reappear on September 14.

Aisha 2018 was deported from Ghana after the State entered a Nolle prosequi in respect of her trial over similar offences.