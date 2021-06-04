Mr. Wisdom Loh, a Ghanaian based in America has donated football kits to Shepherd Stars Football Club, the pride of the Good Shepherd Orphanage at Odupong Ofaakor Bohye Asaseso in Awutu Senya East Municipality.

The items included 30 pairs of Adidas boots, two sets of Jerseys, quantity of bags, tracksuits, holes, medication supplies, gloves, and many others.

Mr. Loh, making the presentation at a ceremony held at Bohye Asaseso said, the gesture formed part of his social responsibilities to give back to the society.

According to him, he was touched by the good works being executed by the management of the orphanage and the football club, hence the donation to support them towards the wellbeing of young people in and around the community with modern-day skills in footballing.

The orphans and the less privileged under their custody, he assured will be well groomed to develop their talents.

He pledged his commitment to solicit for partnership and sponsorship from the United Nations of America to help them to realize their goals and objectives.

Apostle Paul Kwaku Addei Jnr., Founder and President of Shepherd Stars Football Club, receiving the items, thanked Mr. Loh for his kindheartedness and gesture towards the growth and sustainability of the club.

“We are indeed grateful for your generosity and the gifts to the orphanage and the football club”, adding that the donation will go a long way to motivate the team to participate and perform as expected of them in central regional division 11 league, he stated.

Later, Apostle Kwaku Addei Jnr who is also the General Overseer of the Promised Word Church International, presented a citation to Mr. Loh for the gesture towards the growth and sustainability of the club.

He described him as a philanthropist, whose unparalleled commitment to seeing the club and the orphanage grow was what has kept them strong, a reason to continue to be part of sporting activities and also to run the orphanage successfully.

“We say, Ayekooo to you, and may the Good Lord be with you in all your endeavors”, he added.