A Ghanaian contingent missing after the commonwealth games

Some Ghanaian contingents together with other nationals has got missing after the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ghana’s contingent of 126 athletes coaches and delegates at the 2022 Commonwealth Games were part of African countries that put their culture and colour on fleek at the closing ceremony, and nations such as Ghana, Kenya and South Africa were the toast of the closing ceremony with their unparalleled apparel.

According to the games organisers, a total of 89 athletes,fans and delegates from visiting countries have been reported missing since the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the number included 23 competitors, 22 delegates and 30 others who were part of the individual teams.

The data shared by the Immigration at Heathrow Airport also revealed that, some of the nationals who arrived at the airport got missing after leaving the airport, when the authorities checked from their address locations.

According to the immigration, a dozen members of the Sri Lankan team went missing, of which seven have now been found.

The Immigration are working with Police officials have giving them up till 30 August 2022 to report to any nearest Police station, and they are in contact with Home Office and HMRC to share their details with.

Some Ghanaian fans who arrived in the UK for the games, shared their frustrations of paying a huge sum of £5,000 each to Ghana Olympic Committee officials to get the into the games.