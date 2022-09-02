A-G’s Report Must Incorporate Findings, Recommendations Of PAC – John Kumah

Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, Hon. John Kumah said, the Auditor’s General Report must always incorporate findings and recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

He also said, the A-G Report should further update total recoveries made and the status of implementation of its previous years’ audit recommendations.

John Kumah was responding to the recent A-G Report.

According to him, despite the fact that the 2021 Auditor General’s report shows that total irregularities have dropped significantly as compared to previous years, he believes this figure can be taken down further if they report on recoveries.

“I wish to indicate in the spirit of public education that; for all the financial infractions indicated in the Auditor General’s reports which represent real money that can be recovered, steps have been taken by the Ghana Revenue Authority over the period and continuous efforts are being made to recover such amounts.”

He said: “For instance, tax irregularities have declined from GHS 4,788,284,799 in 2018 to GHS 989,026,225 in 2022. Also, some of the infractions reported are administrative and procedural in nature that do not indicate a loss of money to be recovered. This usually happens in some cases on the account of inadequate engagement with the auditors during the audit fieldwork to explain some key issues or in some cases the non-provision of some key audit evidence required by the auditors during the audit.”

John Kumah also stated that “Despite the numerous leakages and infractions that still exist, the progress made in reducing the total irregularities is worth mentioning. Government will continue to enforce and enhance all the ongoing expenditure management and accountability measures to ensure proper utilization of all public resources to the full benefit of citizens.”