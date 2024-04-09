A Happy 60th Birthday to our esteemed Minister for Education, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum!

As a ministry, we are incredibly grateful for your unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and tireless efforts in shaping the future of education in our beloved nation. Over the years, you have been a guiding light, leading us with wisdom, passion, and a deep commitment to excellence.

Dr. Adutwum, your remarkable achievements and transformative initiatives have not only touched the lives of countless students, educators, and stakeholders but have also positioned Ghana as a beacon of educational innovation and progress on the global stage. Your advocacy for STEM education has opened doors of opportunity for our youth, empowering them to embrace the challenges of the future with confidence and resilience.

On this milestone occasion, we celebrate not only your exceptional leadership but also the profound impact you have had on education in Ghana. Your dedication to fostering inclusive, quality education for all has left an indelible mark on our nation’s history, and for that, we are forever grateful.

As you mark this special milestone, may your day be filled with joy, love, and the warmest wishes from all those whose lives you have touched. Here’s to many more years of success, fulfillment, and continued achievements in your remarkable journey as our Minister for Education.

Happy 60th Birthday, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum!