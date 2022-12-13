A Heartfelt Gratitude

Gallant men and women of NDC USA, Fellow Akatamansonians, I would like to express my profound gratitude and appreciation to you all for renewing my mandate, and voting for me massively to lead the chapter for the next four years.

The overwhelming endorsement, and confidence reposed in me will not be taken for granted. I want to use this medium to thank all those who voted for me and those who could not vote for me as well. We all did this astonishing work together to ensure the continuity of the good works we have witnessed under my tenure. The NDC in the end won the elections.

Let us all forge ahead in unity, and support the new executives to prepare us fervently for victory 2024. Together we can make a meaningful impact come 2024 to ensure that the NPP is defeated in the 2024 elections come what may.

I would also like to thank the past executives, most especially Secretary Steve Dei, for offering themselves to serve the party. Your efforts are very much appreciated.

Thank you all once again for your unflinching support, devotion, and loyalty to Maame Aba Dazie in the face of tumultuous times. I am extremely grateful to you for rallying behind me solidly, and for supporting my vision. Let us all put our differences aside, and work tirelessly for the NDC for victory 2024.

Thank you, and may the Good Lord bless you all.

Long live NDC USA!

Long Live NDC!

Long Live Ghana!

Eye Zu Eye Za

Signed

Vivian Aba Dadzie

NDC USA Chapter Chairman