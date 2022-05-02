A High-powered NDC Delegation Attends The Funeral Of Wisdom Gbedzo

Last Saturday, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the two major political parties in the Akatsi South Constituency, put their political differences aside and mourned the death of Mr. Wisdom Gbedzo, a driver at Avenor Rural Bank and a card-carrying member of the largest opposition party, the NDC.

Hundreds of NDC and NPP members and supporters attended the funeral of the late Wisdom Gbedzo, which took place at his official residence on the Akatsi-Bata route.

Mr. Anthony Kwadzo Owusu, the party’s constituency chairman, and Hon. Daniel Dagba, the party’s secretary, respectively, led the NDC team of mourners.

Relatives, residents, and mourners from far and wide flocked to the town to grieve and cry in honor of their devoted father.

The National Democratic Congress received a standing ovation, indicating that the party is on the verge of victory.

Some Assembly members from the Akatsi South seat attended the funeral.

Mr. Wisdom Gbedzo’s death was a pain to the NDC fraternity and the entire Akatsi South constituency, according to Hon. Anthony-Solo Adoteivi, but his life was worth celebrating.

According to him, the late Wisdom was known for his hard work and belief in selflessness, comradeship, and justice, all of which helped him find gainful employment at a reputable bank.

The late Mr. Wisdom Gbedzo’s final burial ceremonies were well attended by people from all walks of life.