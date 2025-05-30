A Historic First: Ernest Yaw Tweneboah-Koduah Becomes Dean of West Africa’s Foremost Business School

In a momentous chapter in the history of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Professor. Ernest Yaw Tweneboah-Koduah has been appointed Dean. He takes over from the Prof. Justice Nyigmah Bawole, who has anchored the business school on a very strong footing in a successful two-term administration, achieving major milestones in the school’s history. Prof. Tweneboah-Koduah is the first faculty member of the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship to ascend to this prestigious position. This historic appointment not only marks a personal milestone for Prof. Tweneboah-Koduah but also signals the rising prominence of the marketing discipline within academia, the University of Ghana, and the broader Ghanaian economy.

Prof. Tweneboah-Koduah’s journey to the deanship is a testament to academic excellence, visionary leadership, and spiritual grounding. A proud alumnus of UGBS, he holds a BSc in Administration and an MPhil in Marketing from the School and earned his PhD from London Metropolitan University in the UK. For over 18 years, he has served the institution with unwavering dedication as an academic, administrator, strategist, and mentor.

Twice Head of the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship, Prof. Tweneboah-Koduah, played a pioneering role in the department’s development, laying down structures that have elevated its research capacity and academic influence. Under his leadership, the department became a hub of innovation, practice-driven teaching, and impactful community engagement. His appointment as Dean now firmly roots the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship in the core of UGBS’s leadership, reflecting the increasing demand for marketing insights in shaping contemporary African business and governance.

Beyond his departmental leadership, Prof. Tweneboah-Koduah has chaired numerous strategic committees across the University, including the Safety and Security Services Committee and the Marketing and Communications Committee. As coordinator of flagship programmes like the MA Marketing Strategy, Executive MBA, and Weekend MBA Marketing, he brought strategic foresight and operational discipline that enhanced enrolment, curriculum quality, and industry relevance.

Prof. Tweneboah-Koduah is also an academic trailblazer in the field of social marketing and behaviour change. His scholarly work of over 50 peer-reviewed publications spans topics critical to public policy, entrepreneurship, health promotion, and non-profit marketing. His publications have appeared in globally recognised journals such as the Journal of Social Marketing, Journal of Small Business and Enterprise Development, and International Journal of Bank Marketing, among others. These contributions have positioned him as a leading voice in African scholarship on behavioural change and social development.

His professional journey is paralleled by a profound commitment to service and faith. As an Elder of the Church of Pentecost and a worshipper at Pentecost International Worship Centre, Atomic, Accra, Prof. Tweneboah-Koduah integrates moral conviction and spiritual discipline into his leadership style. His roles on the Council of the Bible Society of Ghana and various corporate and educational boards reflect a life dedicated not just to success, but to significance.

His appointment as Dean of UGBS marks a transformative moment, not just for the institution, but for the nation. It reinforces the message that marketing is a core driver of innovation, governance, and economic empowerment. As Ghana navigates a rapidly evolving economic and digital landscape, the leadership of Prof. Tweneboah-Koduah’s experience, insight, and integrity is not only timely but vital for the strategic goals of the Vice Chancellor.

In Prof. Tweneboah-Koduah, UGBS has found a leader who embodies scholarship, service, and spirituality, anchoring the Business School’s next chapter in excellence, inclusivity, and visionary growth, continuing the long-standing tradition of the previous leadership of UGBS.

The business school wish you good luck in your tenure, Prof. Tweneboah- Koduah. Ayekoo!

By: University of Ghana Business School Marketing and Communications Unit

(UGBS Marcoms)