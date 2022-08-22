A hunter Mistook Fellow For Antelope At Wassa Essamang

About 22 days ago, Wassa East-based radio station, WASSAMAN FM, reported that a hunter mistook a fellow hunter for antelope at Wassa Essamang in the Wassa district of western region when the duo were hunting together.

Astonishingly, another hunter has also shot a fellow hunter at Wassa Essamang again when the two went on hunting expedition.

The assembly man for Essamang electoral area Hon. Amos Adjei recounted that, the two hunters, Emmanuel Teye 49 year and Kwabena Manu 53 years went for hunting in the Essamang forest, but they were not hunting together so none of them had any idea of the presence of each other in that area of the forest.

According to the assembly man, during the hunting, Emmanuel Teye spotted that some leaves were wiggling. He observed that persistently, so he presumed that, it might be a deer, so he positioned himself in a very advantageous direction and shot precisely to the location of the shaking leaves. Unfortunately, it was Kwabena Manu who was also a fellow hunter.

The body has been picked by the Wassa East district police command for preservation and investigation.

Hon. Amos Adjei disclosed to WASSAMAN FM that, series of sensitization programs have been organized for the hunters in the area after the first incident, but it is unfortunate that similar tragic occurrence has happened just within a space of three weeks.