A joint declaration on World Cocoa Conference by Ghana-Ivory Coast platforms for sustainable cocoa

The Ivorian Platform for Sustainable Cocoa (PICD) and the Ghana Civil-Society Cocoa Platform (GCCP) took an active part in the World Cocoa Conference held in Brussels from 21 to 24 April 2024.

The two platforms, which are members of the African Cocoa Coalition, warmly congratulate the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) on the successful organisation of this global event.

The PICD and the GCCP also welcome the ICCO’s commitment to the fundamental issue of the purchase price of cocoa. This commitment was reflected in the conference’s general theme of “Pay more for sustainable cocoa” and the many panels focusing on this subject.

However, the two platforms regretted the poor representation of Ghanaian producer organisations and NGOs on the discussion panels.

The final declaration (Brussels Declaration) adopted at the end of the conference also reflects an awareness and recognition that the current situation in the cocoa sector is unfair.

It reflects the determination of all stakeholders to work towards greater fairness in this sector.

The time has come for action to reflect the will expressed in the Brussels Declaration into concrete and tangible deeds.

“We will remain vigilant on the ground to report on the real progress when the time comes.

Long Live the Cocoa Farmer”, According to GCCP.

For more details:

Nana Yaw Reuben (+233240763318)

Media Team Lead; Ghana Civil-Society Cocoa Platform (GCCP)