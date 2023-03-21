A letter to the Member of Parliament for Mpohor Constituency.

Dear Hon. John Kobina Abam Aboah Sanie,

I am writing to bring to your attention the dire state of the roads in the Mpohor District as we approach the rainy season. The people in District are suffering greatly due to the poor condition of the roads, and I urge you to take immediate action to address this issue.

The roads in the Mpohor District are in a terrible state, with potholes and cracks making it difficult and dangerous to travel on them. Not only is this causing damage to vehicles, but it is also posing a serious risk to the safety of drivers and pedestrians alike. In addition, the poor state of the roads is hurting local businesses and access to essential services in the District.

The people of the Mpohor District have long been suffering from these road conditions, and it is time for our elected representatives to take notice and address this issue. I urge you to work with the relevant authorities to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out as soon as possible. We need a long-term solution that will ensure that our roads are properly maintained so that we can travel safely and efficiently.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I look forward to hearing from you soon about the steps you plan to take to address the issue of our badly maintained roads in the District.

Sincerely,

Kofi Wassa.